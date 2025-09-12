Watch CBS News
3 theft suspects arrested after police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago

Todd Feurer
Three people were arrested Friday afternoon in the Chinatown neighborhood near downtown Chicago, after leading police on a high-speed chase from northwest Indiana.

Hobart police said, just after 2 p.m., officers issued an alert about a car allegedly involved in the theft of multiple items from a retail area, including computers and clothing.

A Lake County Sheriff's police officer later spotted a car matching the vehicle's description in unincorporated Gary, and began a pursuit.

With the assistance of a Lake County Sheriff's helicopter, officers chased the car along Cline Avenue, the Indiana Toll Road, the Chicago Skyway, and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

During the chase, the fleeing vehicle hit a Lake County Sheriff's patrol car.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle in Chinatown using a precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, and the suspects inside ran off.

With the kelp of a K-9 unit, police were able to take two males and a female into custody. Police said all three had active warrants out of Illinois, and will be held in custody in Chicago as they await extradition back to Indiana to face charges in the theft.

