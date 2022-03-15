Watch CBS News

'The Women's L Project' renames CTA stops to honor Chicago's women

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There are over 140 CTA stations in the city and one woman reimagining them all just in time for Women's History Month. 

The Women's L Project is the CTA reimagined where stops are renamed for Chicago women. Every name written has a story, according to Janet Volk, the L Project's creator and founder. 

Among the names are activists, artists, scientists and social reformers, physicians, educators and more.  

"We have Lucy Flower, mother of juvenile law, Viola Spolin, mother of improvisational theatre, we have the mother of the environmental justice movement, Hazel Johnson, way on the South Side she has the 95th Street Red Line stop," Volk said.

Together with graphic artist Jessika Savage, they found fitting CTA stops for Chicago women who never stopped. The project was inspired by the City of Women Project in New York.  

Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license sits on the Blue Line at O'Hare Airport

Emma Lozano, on the pink line where she founded Centro Sin Fronteras in Pilsen

You'll even see Sister Jean on the stop closest to Loyola University. 

Margaret Frisbie, Friends of the Chicago River executive director, was admiring the map when she noticed her name on the Brown Line right next to the river she dedicates her life to each day. 

"I clicked on the link and I looked at it and slowly went through and I'm on this list with these people?'"

There are 141 women on the map. You can check out the interactive website to learn more about the highlighted women at each stop. 

First published on March 15, 2022 / 6:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

