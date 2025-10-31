The Video Strip in McKinley Park is one of Chicago's last video rental stores

In the 1980s and 1990s, video rental stores were such a big part of American culture, they were subjects of movies themselves. Now the Video Strip in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood is one of the last remaining stores of its ilk.

If you grew up in the late 20th century, you likely have many fond memories of perusing the shelves at your local video store to pick something out for movie night. You can still do that at The Video Stripe, which is located near 33rd and Archer.

The store is Joe Trutin's temple of movies and video games, with about 25,000 titles. He started the store in 1995 after working at other video shops and realizing he could do it himself. He's been at it ever since, even when it got difficult, like during COVID and the recent Hollywood strikes.

"COVID was hard because nothing new was coming out," he said. "Plus the strikes. If you wanted a good movie, it was tough to find them."

And now he has to content with streaming. But Trutin said DVDs and BluRays are still the best ways to see movies at home, and he says customers are discovering that too.

"If I had a nickel for every time I've heard 'that's not on streaming,' I could probably walk away from the store, but I'd never do that," he said.

You'll find Joe Trutin at The Video Strip, renting the movies you've been looking for.

"My motto is we are open Christmas Day, New Year's Day and Judgement Day, so we're always going to be here," he said.

After 30 years in the video business, we asked Joe what his favorite movie is. He couldn't pick just one, but did say if you put a zombie movie in front of him, he'll watch it immediately.