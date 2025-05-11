Author Michele Weldon talks new book on lessons learned during pandemic

More than 7 million people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

When you think about the pandemic, what comes to mind? Was it a moment of fear, hope, or a new way of embracing life and what lies ahead?

Former Northwestern University journalism professor and award-winning author Michele Weldon discusses this in her new book, "The Time We Have: Essays on Pandemic Living."

It's a compilation of essays about the lessons people learned during the pandemic.

Weldon shares the key lessons learned looking back at that time.

"I think it's important to look at large chunks of our life and not just to move on and say, 'Oh, I'm so glad that's over with' and really examine how to move purposely and mission on our lives knowing that something like this can also randomly happen at another time, maybe not at this magnitude, but how we move forward in hope and joy and really with a commitment to each other and to ourselves."

Weldon says the pandemic also brought with it a great deal of grief, and the essays examine the lessons learned and the hope drawn from it, too.

"The Time We Have: Essays on Pandemic Living" is now available in bookstores and online.