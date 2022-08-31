Watch CBS News
Texas man charged in connection with Cook County road rage incident

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as a road rage incident on Tuesday in Cook County.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m. when a Cook County Sheriff's police officer on patrol saw a man punch another man in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township, according to a news release.

The officer stopped and took the man, Farid Sagidov, 40, of Quitman, Texas, into custody. The officer also learned Sagidov did not allow the 49-year-old victim, who was on a motorcycle to merge in front of his pickup truck.

After police took him into custody, officers searched Sagidov's vehicle and recovered a firearm with a loaded magazine, two other loaded magazines, and two knives.

weapons.jpg
Cook County Sheriff's Office

Sagidov did not have a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or a concealed carry license.

Sagidov was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct/bodily harm and battery. His bond was set at $5,000 during a hearing on Wednesday.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

