Tesla driver leads police on pursuit along Eisenhower Expressway

The driver of a Tesla led police on a pursuit along the Eisenhower Expressway and around Chicago's West Side during the Wednesday evening rush before abandoning the car on Lower Wacker Drive downtown.

Officers were pursuing the driver for hitting several Chicago police vehicles.

During the 5 p.m. hour, the Tesla was spotted in the area of Chicago and Kostner avenues in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Patrol units got in the position back behind, kept a safe distance, and called for air support.

Police did not initiate a full pursuit, as there was a lot of rush hour traffic in the area.

After first being spotted, the driver made their way into the Austin neighborhood, and then south to the Eisenhower. The driver sped off on the shoulder of the inbound Eisenhower, exited at Western Avenue and briefly drove around the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, then got back on the Eisenhower.

The driver kept going on the inbound Eisenhower to its endpoint at Ida B. Wells Drive, then vanished onto Lower Wacker Drive. The car was found abandoned on Lower Wacker Drive east of Garvey Court.

During the pursuit, there were a lot of close calls as the Tesla weaved onto and off both shoulders of the inbound Eisenhower and nearly hit several other cars.

While police had located the car by 6 p.m., the suspect remained at large.