Tenants in Beverly fight mass-eviction from apartment buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The housing of more than 100 tenants in Beverly is in limbo.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday, the residents say a new property owner has ended their leases – and soon, they won't have anywhere to go.

Tenants from six buildings in Beverly are fighting to keep living in their homes. They held a demonstration on Wednesday.

"We need to make housing a human right here in Chicago," said Arieh Venich of the Metropolitan Tenants Association.

In May, more than 120 residents of the building say Levav Properties, the owner of their apartment complex, informed them that they will not be renewing their current leases – and they would all have to move out.

That left many residents – like 16-year resident Alicee Hellman – scrambling to figure out their next move.

"This has been a lot of stress," Hellman said. "I don't know where I'm going. I don't know what I'm doing."

The tenants are now asking the new owner to give them more time to move out – or the option to renew their lease at an affordable price.

Venick called the move a "mass displacement" and an example of gentrification.

"They followed the law; the Fair Notice Ordinance - but these are working class tenants, elders, folks on fixed incomes, subsidized tenants," Venick said, "so 60 and 100 days to move unprecedented and unrequested is a shock, and for most, unaffordable and unacceptable."

This Wednesday before the protest, tenants received a notice from Levav Properties stating there had been some confusion – and that no evictions have started.

In a statement, Levav Properties reading in part: "Levav Properties understands and has apologized for the frustrating miscommunications that have occurred, including those between the building's previous and current owners, and its current tenants."

But tenants like Alan Crotty have already started packing – fearing they cannot afford the new leases if given that option.

"It's wrong. I mean, when I moved in here 12 years ago, I figured I'd be here for a while," Crotty said. "I certainly didn't expect this."

Hellman added that her biggest fear now is "being homeless."

In the same statement, Levav Properties added that they will be working with the residents and the local alderman to address the concerns.