First Alert Weather: Temps remain mild
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain at, or slightly above, the typical December 10 level. Patchy fog and some drizzle likely through the morning hours. Expect clouds.
Tomorrow will bring mostly cloudy skies and temps similar to today. Temperatures stay a little above the norm through Thursday. Rain midweek.
Normal high is 38 degrees. Sunrise at 7:09 am.
Forecast
Today- Morning fog in spots and some drizzle. Cloudy, with a high of 42.
Tonight- Clouds and 35.
Sunday- Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.
