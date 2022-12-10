Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temps remain mild

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Clouds linger with mild temps
First Alert Weather: Clouds linger with mild temps 01:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain at, or slightly above, the typical December 10 level. Patchy fog and some drizzle likely through the morning hours. Expect clouds.

todays-planner-12-10.png
CBS News Chicago
high-tmeps-today-12-10.png
CBS News Chicago

Tomorrow will bring mostly cloudy skies and temps similar to today. Temperatures stay a little above the norm through Thursday. Rain midweek. 

day-planner-tomorrow-12-10.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-12-10.png
CBS News Chicago

Normal high is 38 degrees. Sunrise at 7:09 am.

Forecast

Today- Morning fog in spots and some drizzle. Cloudy, with a high of 42.

Tonight- Clouds and 35.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy with a high of 42.

7-day-12-10.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 6:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.