Temps climb into the 40s Sunday in Chicago as warm stretch continues

Sunday will welcome back the 40s with open arms. The typical high for this date is 39.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The day begins with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds diminish as the day proceeds. Temperatures climb into the low 40s.

CBS News Chicago

The temperatures get warmer on Monday, with a chance for showers Monday night and a slight chance Tuesday morning. We'll be in the 40s all week, and it's possible that some areas may reach 50.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with clouds diminishing through the day. High of 42. WSW wind 10-15.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, 33.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and 47. Showers at night.

CBS News Chicago