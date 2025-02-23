Watch CBS News
Weather

Temps climb into the 40s Sunday in Chicago as warm stretch continues

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Warm stretch continues in Chicago
Warm stretch continues in Chicago 01:53

Sunday will welcome back the 40s with open arms. The typical high for this date is 39.

today-42-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-today-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago

The day begins with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds diminish as the day proceeds. Temperatures climb into the low 40s. 

tonight-33-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago

The temperatures get warmer on Monday, with a chance for showers Monday night and a slight chance Tuesday morning. We'll be in the 40s all week, and it's possible that some areas may reach 50.

tomorrow-47-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-days-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with clouds diminishing through the day. High of 42. WSW wind 10-15.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, 33.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and 47. Showers at night.

7day-feb-23.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.