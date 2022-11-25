Watch CBS News
Two teens shot while driving in North Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot while driving in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night. 

Police said the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were in a vehicle in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road around 9 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. 

The male victim was shot in the leg and back and then female victim was shot in the back and neck. 

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on November 25, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

