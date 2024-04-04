Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves two teens wounded on Chicago's North Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens were shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said the shooting took place at 3:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue. However, a crime scene was set up a block to the north on busy Bryn Mawr Avenue east of Broadway – and alongside the Bryn Mawr Red Line stop.

Police said two boys, ages 16 and 18, were walking on the sidewalk when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and shot them both.

The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and right arm, while the 16-year-old was shot in his left arm and left leg, police said.

Both victims were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of 5 p.m. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

