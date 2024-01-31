1 CPS student killed, 2 wounded in broad-daylight shooting on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1253 W. Thorndale Ave., between Lakewood and Magnolia avenues. The block is lined with apartment buildings, and Trinity Church is also located nearby. The scene a couple of blocks from Nicholas Senn High School, at 5900 N. Glenwood Ave.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said three teenagers – all 15 or 16 years old – were walking along Thorndale Avenue when a vehicle pulled up, and someone got out and shot them all.

One of the teens died in the shooting. One was in critical condition, and another was stabilized, Snelling said. The superintendent said all the victims were Chicago Public Schools students.

Two of the victims were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and one to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the Fire Department said.

Snelling said while the investigation continued Wednesday night, it is believed the victims were targeted.

At a news conference with Snelling Wednesday evening, Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced the violence that had transpired yet again in a Chicago community.

"The individuals who are responsible for this kind of violence – it has to end. The horror and chaos, and the trauma that's being caused by these individuals who do not value life – the full force of government will be used to bring these individuals to justice," Mayor Johnson said. "Whatever conflict and whatever pain you are experiencing, this is not the way to do it. The loss of life is tearing at the fabric of this city."

Police shut down Thorndale Avenue west of Broadway, cordoning off several blocks with yellow police tape. Detectives Wednesday evening were going to door-to-door to several local businesses and searching for surveillance video.

Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) on social media warned residents to avoid the area where the shooting happened while the investigation was under way.

Speaking to CBS 2, Manaa-Hoppenworth said in part, "As a mom of a teen my heart breaks for the families impacted by this tragedy," and added, "Young people deserve more."

Snelling said police have been paying special attention to schools that have seen volatile incidents recently – at both arrival and dismissal.

This shooting comes just five days after two teenage boys were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Loop.

On Friday of last week at 12:25 p.m., six students were exiting Innovations High School out onto the first block of North Wabash Avenue, when two vehicles – a dark-colored sedan and a sport-utility vehicle – pulled up.

Several people got out of the vehicles and opened fire, striking two of the students – Robert Boston, 16, and Monterio Williams, 17. Both the teens were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died.

Snelling said there is no evidence that the Loop shooting last week and the one in Edgewater Wednesday are connected.

But he said violent criminals who commit such brazen violent acts like both the shootings targeting teens must be held accountable – and everyone must work together to ensure that happens.

"We're seeing these brazen acts of violence against young people, against innocent bystanders, against innocent people; people who are on their way to work. We see shootings, robberies," said Snelling. "It is important that we understand that people who are acting out violently in our city, and committing violent acts, against our citizens here in this city have to be held accountable. We have to hold them accountable. If we're not holding them accountable – especially with this level of brazenness – they will continue to do it."