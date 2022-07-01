Two teens shot, one fatally, in Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenagers were shot, and one of them was killed, in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police said two boys, ages 13 and 14, were near the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 40th Street around 5:39 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire.

The 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to U of C Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.