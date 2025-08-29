Teen dies day after shooting in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood
A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting that also left a 12-year-old critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
At 3:45 p.m., the boys were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people, police said.
At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots.
The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police confirmed the 15-year-old later died. He has not been identified.
The shooting happened 15 minutes after dismissal at Tilden High School, about a block away at 4747 S. Union Ave.
Chicago police said a homicide investigation is underway.
No arrests have been made.