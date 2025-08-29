Watch CBS News
Teen dies day after shooting in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot in Canaryville neighborhood
Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot in Canaryville neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting that also left a 12-year-old critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., the boys were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people, police said.

At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old later died. He has not been identified. 

The shooting happened 15 minutes after dismissal at Tilden High School, about a block away at 4747 S. Union Ave. 

Chicago police said a homicide investigation is underway. 

No arrests have been made. 

