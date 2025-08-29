Teen dies day after shooting in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood

Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot in Canaryville neighborhood

Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot in Canaryville neighborhood

Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot in Canaryville neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting that also left a 12-year-old critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., the boys were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people, police said.

At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old later died. He has not been identified.

The shooting happened 15 minutes after dismissal at Tilden High School, about a block away at 4747 S. Union Ave.

Chicago police said a homicide investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.