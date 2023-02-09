Watch CBS News
2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, in the 100 block of South State Street, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car.

After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun.

Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle.

The weapons were recovered

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on February 9, 2023 / 11:23 AM

