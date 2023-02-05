2 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 13 and 15, are charged with carjacking a woman in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police arrested the teens, in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road around 7:29 p.m. Saturday.

They were identified as the suspects who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 39-year-old woman, in the 4500 block of West West End Avenue.

The boys were placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

No further information was available.