2 teens charged in string of crimes across Chicago in March

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges, including robbery and carjacking, following a string of crimes in the West Town, River North, and Near West Side neighborhoods back in March.

The boys, 15 and 16, were taken into custody Tuesday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who participated in several crimes that occurred on the following dates and times:

March 24 at 5:00 p.m. - 1900 block of West Huron Street: Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 53-year-old man.

March 24 at 7:35 p.m. - 1300 block of West Hubbard Street: Battered a 50-year-old man

March 24 at 10:30 p.m. - 2300 block of West Taylor Street: Took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 42-year-old man.

March 24 at 11:33 p.m. - 1700 block of West Superior Street: Took property from a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

March 25 at 9:00 a.m. - 2000 block of West Huron Street: Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 31-year-old man.

March 29 at 6:00 p.m. - 1100 block of West Madison Street: Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 31-year-old man.

The 15-year-old was charged with five felony counts of aggravated robbery, vehicular hijacking, and possessing a stolen vehicle, and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

The 16-year-old is facing 19 felony charges including armed robbery, vehicle hijacking, and aggravated battery, and four misdemeanor counts of battery.

He is also charged in connection as one of the suspects that participated in a string of crimes on March 20:

3:45 a.m. – 700 block of North Hudson Avenue: Took property at gunpoint from a 55-year-old man.

3:46 a.m. - 200 block of West Erie Street: Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 23-year-old woman.

4:00 a.m. - 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard: Took property at gunpoint from two men, 51 and 57.

4:20 a.m. - 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue: Took property at gunpoint from a 69-year-old man.

4:40 a.m. - 1500 block of North Talman Avenue: Took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man

4:50 a.m. - 1600 block of North Talman Avenue: Took property at gunpoint from a 45-year-old man.

5:00 a.m. - 1600 block of North Leavitt Street. Forcefully took property from a 22-year-old man.

5:04 a.m. - 1300 block of North Rockwell Street: Took property at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man.

6:30 a.m. - 200 block of North Elizabeth Street: Forcefully took a vehicle from a 33-year-old man.

6:33 a.m. - 1500 block of West Monroe Street: Forcefully took property from a 32-year-old woman.

Both were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.