2 teens charged with armed robbery of retail stores in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, were charged after robbing a retail store and stealing from another in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested both teens – one in the 0-100 block of West Jackson Boulevard and the other in the 200 block of South State Street.

The two were identified as the suspects who, just thirty minutes earlier, took property from a retail business while armed with a firearm, in the 0-100 block of North State Street.

Minutes after, the two committed another retail theft, in the 0-100 block of East Randolph Street.

Both were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and retail theft. The 15-year-old received additional charges including possessing a lost credit/debit card and a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

No additional information was available.