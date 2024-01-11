2 teens charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Chicago police arrested the 17-year-old boys on Wednesday, in the 2900 block of West 47th Street and the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue. Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The two were identified as the offenders who, on Dec. 30, around 11:20 a.m., took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 16-year-old boy in the 4400 block of South Lawler Avenue.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.