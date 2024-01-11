Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Chicago police arrested the 17-year-old boys on Wednesday, in the 2900 block of West 47th Street and the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue. Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The two were identified as the offenders who, on Dec. 30, around 11:20 a.m., took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 16-year-old boy in the 4400 block of South Lawler Avenue.

They were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 7:53 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.