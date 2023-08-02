Local teens to get behind-the-scenes look at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza organizers taking teens behind the scenes of upcoming festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As crews work today to finish the final touches on the grounds, a group of local teens are getting a special behind-the-scenes experience.

Festival organizers are hosting a special immersion day teaching teens what it takes to put on the show.

They'll tour different areas of the park and learn about the aspects of festival production.