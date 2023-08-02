Watch CBS News
Local teens to get behind-the-scenes look at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As crews work today to finish the final touches on the grounds, a group of local teens are getting a special behind-the-scenes experience.

Festival organizers are hosting a special immersion day teaching teens what it takes to put on the show.

They'll tour different areas of the park and learn about the aspects of festival production.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 7:29 AM

