Local teens to get behind-the-scenes look at Lollapalooza
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As crews work today to finish the final touches on the grounds, a group of local teens are getting a special behind-the-scenes experience.
Festival organizers are hosting a special immersion day teaching teens what it takes to put on the show.
They'll tour different areas of the park and learn about the aspects of festival production.
