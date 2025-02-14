Teen arrested in Valentine's Day school shooting plot near Indianapolis

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — A teen is facing felony charges for plotting to shoot up a high school on Valentine's Day.

Trinity Shockley, 18, was arrested following an FBI tip, where investigators said she planned to use an AR-15 to shoot up Mooresville High School at 11 W. Carlisle St., southwest of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, detectives found a "family photo-style" gallery of previous school shooters on her bedroom wall. She also said she had a crush on the shooter who carried out the 2018 Parkland high school massacre in Florida.

School counselors told police that she tried to get help for mental health issues but that her father denied her access to school resources.