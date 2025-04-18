Teen found shot to death inside Michigan City, Indiana, apartment complex, police say

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was found shot to death inside an apartment complex overnight in Michigan City, Indiana.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person who was shot inside building 12 at the Garden Estates West apartment complex in the 900 block of Pinetree Court.

Uniform Patrol Shift III officers arrived at the scene, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The department did not say where the teen was shot.

First responders provided life-saving measures to the teen before they were taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City by LaPorte County EMS for treatment. The victim died after arriving at the hospital. The gender of the teen was not released.

Police said there is no active threat to the community. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have surveillance video of the shooting is asked to contact lead investigator Detective Sergeant Kenneth Eguia at 219-874-3221 ext. 1010 or by email at keguia@emichigancity.com.

Information can also be shared through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, or through the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can request to remain anonymous.