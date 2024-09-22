Watch CBS News
Teen shot during robbery outside Chicago Southwest Side gas station, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was robbed and shot after leaving a gas station Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

It happened around 11:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 47th Street.

Chicago police said the 19-year-old was leaving the gas station when two unknown males approached and announced a robbery.

One of the robbers snatched a chain from the victim's neck, and then the other shot at the victim at the top of his head. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

