Teen shot, killed while attempting to rob man at gunpoint in West Pullman, police say
A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while attempting to rob a man at gunpoint on the city's Far South Side on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Chicago police said the teen approached a 27-year-old man and tried to take his belongings at gunpoint. The man pulled out a gun of his own and shot the 16-year-old in the chest.
The teen was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two handguns were recovered at the scene.
Police said they took the 27-year-old in for questioning.
Area detectives are investigating the incident.