Teen shot, killed while attempting to rob man at gunpoint in West Pullman, police say

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while attempting to rob a man at gunpoint on the city's Far South Side on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen approached a 27-year-old man and tried to take his belongings at gunpoint. The man pulled out a gun of his own and shot the 16-year-old in the chest.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Police said they took the 27-year-old in for questioning.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.