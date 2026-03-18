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Teen shot, killed while attempting to rob man at gunpoint in West Pullman, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while attempting to rob a man at gunpoint on the city's Far South Side on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen approached a 27-year-old man and tried to take his belongings at gunpoint. The man pulled out a gun of his own and shot the 16-year-old in the chest.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Police said they took the 27-year-old in for questioning.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

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