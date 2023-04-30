Teen dies after found shot in chest on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is seriously wounded after a shooting on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police say around 9:12 a.m. the boy, 15 to 16 years of age, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available, and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.