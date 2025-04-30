15-year-old boy shot on Chicago's West Side

A teenage boy was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said someone walked up to the 15-year-old boy and shot him in the right hand. The shooting took place in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street.

Police said the shooter, who approached the teen on foot, ran off.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.