14-year-old shot in head inside home on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

14-year-old shot in head on Chicago's South Side
A teenager was shot in the head inside a home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Just after 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said officers responded to a home in the 300 Block of W. 106th Street and found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Chicago police said the teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.   

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

