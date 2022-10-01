14-year-old shot while walking in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen was shot in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday just after noon.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 87th Place around 12:04 p.m.

Police said the victim, 14, was walking when an unknown suspect approached from behind and shot the victim in the leg and shoulder.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.