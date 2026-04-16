Teen killed in Woodlawn shooting identified as Hyde Park Academy student Eric Billups

A 16-year-old boy who died after being shot in Woodlawn Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a student at nearby Hyde Park Academy High School.

Chicago police said two 16 year olds, a boy and a girl, were standing at a bus stop near 63rd and S. Stony Island Ave. a little before 3:30 p.m. when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire. Both were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, the boy in critical condition and the girl in fair condition.

The boy died at the hospital. The Cook County medical examiner identified him as 16-year-old Eric Billups. The girl was a classmate of his, and the bus stop was about a five minute walk from the school.

"I heard like six or seven shots, looked out the window and just see some kids scrambling, and you couldn't tell who got shot," said witness John Watts. "You just see kids scrambling."

Police said the girl was struck in the leg and is expected to be OK. Billups was struck multiple times.

People who knew him said Billups was a nice kid. His death follows the sudden loss of two other Hyde Park Academy students; Lania Smith, 18, was killed in a hit-and-run in Dolton earlier this month and the week before that 15-year-old Violet Harris was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric scooter.

"I feel hurt because we keep losing our young people," said Hyde Park Academy classroom assistant Clyde Caldwell. "We keep losing our young people. Senseless."

Hyde Park Academy's principal sent a letter to parents last night promising to do everything in her power to help the school community heal, including calling in extra support from the district for students and staff members.