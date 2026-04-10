Police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed teen riding scooter in South Shore

Chicago police released photos of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old girl in South Shore in March.

On March 22, police said 15-year-old Violet Harris was hit and killed by a Ford Fusion while riding an e-scooter in the 2800 block of East 77th Street. Her friend, on a separate scooter, was injured.

Harris was a Hyde Park High School freshman.

Police are now searching for the driver of the dark-colored Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.