Teen killed after car crashes into tree at high speed in Deer Park, sheriffs say

A 17-year-old boy was killed following a high-speed crash in Deer Park on Monday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 10 a.m., deputies responded to Ela Road north of Long Grove Road for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a heavily damaged BMW sedan.

Initial reports indicated that the BMW, driven by the teen, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Elad Road when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.