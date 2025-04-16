Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy shot, killed inside home in Bolingbrook, Illinois

17-year-old boy shot, killed inside home in Bolingbrook, Illinois
A 17-year-old boy was shot inside a house in suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Tuesday night. 

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, officers found the teen inside a residence in the 100 block of Grove Court around 11 p.m.

The teen, identified as Daniel Starks, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. It is unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting. 

Police said a homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department. 

