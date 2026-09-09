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Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's Far South Side late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Honore Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. 

Chicago police said the teen was in front of a residence when an unknown vehicle approached and someone from inside shot at him, hitting him in the back. 

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

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