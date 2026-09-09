Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's Far South Side late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Honore Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen was in front of a residence when an unknown vehicle approached and someone from inside shot at him, hitting him in the back.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.