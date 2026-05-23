Teen in custody after relative stops alleged Plainfield elementary school shooting plot

A teenager is in custody after relatives called police and stopped an alleged school shooting plot in Plainfield, Illinois.

Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a house in the 2400 block of Helmar Lane just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Officials said the teen who was armed with a gun was pinned down by a relative when 9-1-1 was called.

Investigators discovered the teen was on his way to carry out a school shooting at Grand Prairie Elementary School.

Deputies recovered a handgun, a backpack with multiple loaded magazines, knives, an accelerant, gloves, and other items.

Police said the teen is now in custody at a local medical facility. No charges have been filed.