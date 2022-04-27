Teen in critical condition after shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was outside in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired from a white vehicle.
The teen was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
