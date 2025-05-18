Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Roseland neighborhood identified

A 15-year-old boy killed Saturday evening in a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood has been identified.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of West 110th Street.

Chicago police said the victim was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a dark-in-color vehicle, and someone from inside pulled out a handgun and fired shots in his direction.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Syruss L. Box by the Medical Examiner's Office, was hit in the neck and abdomen. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.