Teen hit by gunfire in Ashburn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year old man was hit by gunfire in the Ashburn neighborhood Monday night.
The victim was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the groin by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.
Area One detectives are investigating the incident.
