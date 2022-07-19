Teen hit by gunfire in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year old man was hit by gunfire in the Ashburn neighborhood Monday night.

The victim was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the groin by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.