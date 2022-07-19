Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen hit by gunfire in Ashburn neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year old man was hit by gunfire in the Ashburn neighborhood Monday night.

The victim was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the groin by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.