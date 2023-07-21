Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: Teen grazed by bullet in Auburn Gresham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is hurt after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.  

Chicago police tell us just before 1 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk near 79th and Throop when someone in a black car drove by and began shooting.

The teen was grazed in the head by one of those bullets.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition, and we're told he's expected to recover.

No arrests were made. 

CBS Chicago Team
July 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

