Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side.

The 14-year-old victim was in a vacant parking lot in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street around 5:19 p.m. when an unknown car drove by.

Chicago police said an unknown offender inside that car produced a firearm and fired shots at the girl, hitting her multiple times.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.