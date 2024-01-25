Teenage girl in critical condition after shooting on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side.
The 14-year-old victim was in a vacant parking lot in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street around 5:19 p.m. when an unknown car drove by.
Chicago police said an unknown offender inside that car produced a firearm and fired shots at the girl, hitting her multiple times.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.