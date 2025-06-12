Watch CBS News
17-year-old shot during fight near Chicago's 31st Street Beach

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

17-year-old shot during fight near Chicago's 31st Street Beach
A teenager was shot during a fight near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of East 31st Street Drive.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was outside when a fight broke out between multiple people, during which shots were fired.

The teen was hit once in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the fight or how many people were involved.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

