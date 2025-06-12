17-year-old shot during fight near Chicago's 31st Street Beach

A teenager was shot during a fight near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of East 31st Street Drive.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was outside when a fight broke out between multiple people, during which shots were fired.

The teen was hit once in the abdomen and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the fight or how many people were involved.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.