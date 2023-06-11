Teen crashes car into Starbucks in Brainerd; passenger hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after a car crashed into a Starbucks in the Brainerd neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was driving the car with the 51-year-old man in the passenger seat when she lost control and struck the building.

The man was taken to Little Company Hospital in stable condition for mild burns and wrist pain.

Fire officials said there was minimal damage done to both the car and the building.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available.