Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in two separate robberies on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with robbing a man and a woman on two separate occasions in Hyde Park on Monday.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Chicago police on Wednesday, in the 11400 block of South Homewood Avenue in Morgan Park. He was charged with two felony counts of robbery.

Police say he was identified as the offender who forcefully took property from a 32-year-old woman in the 11400 block of South Hermosa Avenue. He was also charged in connection to the robbery of a 39-year-old man on Nov. 20, in the 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 9:16 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.