Teen charged in two separate robberies on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with robbing a man and a woman on two separate occasions in Hyde Park on Monday.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Chicago police on Wednesday, in the 11400 block of South Homewood Avenue in Morgan Park. He was charged with two felony counts of robbery.

Police say he was identified as the offender who forcefully took property from a 32-year-old woman in the 11400 block of South Hermosa Avenue. He was also charged in connection to the robbery of a 39-year-old man on Nov. 20, in the 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.