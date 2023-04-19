Teen charged with 2021 carjacking of rideshare driver in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy is charged with taking a car from a rideshare driver at gunpoint back in 2021.

On Tuesday, members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the 17-year-old, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 29, carjacked the victim, in the 3900 block of South State Street.

The teen is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available.