Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with 2021 carjacking of rideshare driver in Bronzeville

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy is charged with taking a car from a rideshare driver at gunpoint back in 2021.

On Tuesday, members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the 17-year-old, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 29, carjacked the victim, in the 3900 block of South State Street.

The teen is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.