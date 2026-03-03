Teen charged in alleged armed robbery of another in Uptown

A teenage boy was charged with allegedly robbing another teen at gunpoint on the city's North Side.

Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of West Montrose Avenue. He was then charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

They said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy around 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, in the 1600 block of West Olive Avenue.

Police said the 16-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.