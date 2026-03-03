Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in alleged armed robbery of another in Uptown

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A teenage boy was charged with allegedly robbing another teen at gunpoint on the city's North Side.

Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of West Montrose Avenue. He was then charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

They said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy around 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, in the 1600 block of West Olive Avenue.

Police said the 16-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue