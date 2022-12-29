Teen facing multiple charges in Logan Square robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing two people and attempting to rob a third person at gunpoint in Logan Square Wednesday.

The teen was arrested by Chicago police in the 900 block of North Monticello Avenue in Humboldt Park.

He was identified as the suspect who moments before his arrest, robbed a 51-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman with a firearm, in the 3800 block of West Cortland Street. The suspect also attempted to rob a 46-year-old woman on the same block

The boy was taken into custody and charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.