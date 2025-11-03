Teen charged with leading police on high-speed chase, punching officer in Villa Park

A teen was charged with allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and punching an officer in Villa Park early Sunday morning.

Aizik Davila, 18, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing, and a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said that just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Villa Park police officers saw a 2021 Hyundai Palisade on St. Charles Road that allegedly fled from Cicero police earlier. Officers then proceeded to pursue the vehicle, which then accelerated, reaching speeds of 113 mph in a 30-mph zone.

The Hyundai was eventually stopped by the use of stop sticks by the officers. The vehicle stopped on Westmore Avenue, where an officer pinned the driver's side door with his squad car.

It is alleged that Davila and three unknown occupants got out of the vehicle through the passenger doors and ran.

During a foot pursuit by an officer, it is further alleged that as Davila attempted to jump over a fence, the officer grabbed him, to which Davila punched the officer in the face two times before continuing to flee on foot. He was then arrested by an assisting officer.

Davila will remain in jail until his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 1.