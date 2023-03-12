Teen charged in February robbery on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is arrested and charged with robbing a man on a CTA train last month.

The teen was arrested by the Bureau of Counterterrorism Sunday morning, in the 200 block of South State Street.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on Feb. 27 around 8:30 p.m., forcefully took belongings from a 22-year-old man while on the train in the same location.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery.

No further information was immediately available.