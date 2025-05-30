Watch CBS News
Teen charged in December 2024 Fulton Market armed robberies

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with two armed robberies in Fulton Market back in December.

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue by Citywide Robbery Task Force members. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the suspects who, on Dec. 29, robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1200 block of West Fulton Market. He then robbed a 35-year-old man in the 1900 block of West Division Street, about 40 minutes later.

No additional information was immediately available. 

