Teen charged with carjacking vehicle with 3 children inside in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a vehicle with three minors inside in the North Lawndale neighborhood last month.

Chicago police say the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen on Tuesday, in the 1100 block of South California Avenue.

He was identified as the second suspect who, on Dec. 15, robbed and carjacked a 39-year-old woman and 27-year-old man of their personal belongings at gunpoint, in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Their vehicle was also taken with three children under the age of 16 inside.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under 16.

No further information was immediately available.