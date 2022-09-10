Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say he was arrested in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue moments after he battered a 71-year-old man - causing serious injuries while forcefully taking the victim's vehicle, in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Avenue.

The suspect was also observed Tuesday in a vehicle that was stolen from a 70-year-old woman, in the 6700 block of S. Crandon Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.