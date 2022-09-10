Teen charged with carjacking, assaulting 71-year-old man in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting and carjacking an elderly man in South Shore Friday.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say he was arrested in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue moments after he battered a 71-year-old man - causing serious injuries while forcefully taking the victim's vehicle, in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Avenue.

The suspect was also observed Tuesday in a vehicle that was stolen from a 70-year-old woman, in the 6700 block of S. Crandon Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available.